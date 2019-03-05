|
Steele Margaret
(nee Flanagan) Sadly died
Friday 15th February 2019.
Suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 80 years.
Dearly loved wife of Kevin,
much loved and cherished mum
of Catherine, Martin, Gail, Karen
Anne Marie, Michelle and Melanie,
devoted Nana, Great Nana, and
Mother in Law, loving Sister to
the late Peter and Jimmy.
Margaret will be deeply missed
by all her family always & forever.
A service to celebrate
Margaret's life will take place at
Cottingley Crematorium on
Thursday the 14th March at 3pm.
A collection box will be provided
for donations to Martin House.
All enquiries please contact
Morley Funeralcare
01132 522 503
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019
