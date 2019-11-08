Home

READ Margaret Mary Died peacefully on
October 26th, aged 91 years. Cherished wife of her late husband Peter, dearly loved and admired mum of Denise, Alan and Marian, mother in law of John, Judith and Nigel. Loving grandma of Catherine and Stephen,
a treasured great grandma of William, Benjamin, Samuel, Charlotte and Samantha.
Beloved sister of Harry and Des, also a cherished
sister in law and auntie.
The Requiem Mass will take place at St Mary's Catholic Church, Horsforth, Tuesday November 12th at 11am. Followed by a
private cremation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Margaret, may be made to St Vincent De Paul, a collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to
Joseph Geldart & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019
