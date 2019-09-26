|
|
|
NOLAN Margaret
(Peggy) Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Peggy R.I.P. Passed away peacefully in hospital on 18th September 2019,
aged 83 years.
Reunited with her loving husband John, much loved mum of David, Colin and Angela, treasured sister and a dear friend to many.
Peggy will be received into
Corpus Christi Church,
Leeds 9 on the evening of
Thursday 3rd October at 5pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 4th October at 10am prior to Interment at Killingbeck Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to The British Heart Foundation, for which purpose a plate will be provided at church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2019