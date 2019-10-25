Home

Kaye's of Halton Funeral Directors
245 Selby Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7JR
0113 887 6220
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
15:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
Margaret Newton Notice
NEWTON Margaret Passed away peacefully in
Colton Lodge Care Home on
14th October, aged 94 years.
Dearly loved wife of
the late Alan and
a much loved mother and auntie.
The funeral service and cremation
will take place at Lawnswood
Crematorium on Friday
1st November at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations in lieu appreciated for
Colton Lodge Care Home.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Kayes of Halton,
0113 8876220.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019
