|
|
|
McMANUS
Margaret August 22nd, passed away peacefully in Hospital,
aged 89 years.
Margaret, dearly loved
Wife of the late Brian,
much loved Mum of
Peter and David,
also a loving Grandma.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday September 5th
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Margaret, may be made to RNLI.
A collection box will be available
at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart and Sons Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 258 2134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019