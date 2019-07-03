|
McGowan Margaret Angela Passed away peacefully in the
L.G.I on 20th June, 2019.
Beloved wife, mother and granny. Margaret will be received into the Immaculate Conception R.C Church, on Tuesday 9th July at 6.00 pm where requiem mass will be celebrated on Wednesday
10th July at 9.30 am
Followed by cremation at York Crematorium at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in if desired to Leeds Cares. Donations in lieu if desired can be made in church where a collection box will be provided or online at https://margaret-mcgowan.muchloved.com
Friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 3, 2019