R Fox & Sons Ltd (Rothwell, Leeds)
1 Ingram Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS26 0NX
0113 282 2264
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
13:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
Margaret Keir Notice
KEIR Margaret On February 6th after a
short illness in Wakefield Hospice
aged 88 years of Woodlesford.
Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Julia,
also a dear Auntie.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday February 27th at Lawnswood Crematorium at 1.40pm. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research and Wakefield Hospice for which a box will be provided at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
