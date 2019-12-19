Home

Slater's of Horsforth Ltd (Horsforth)
Oakford House, 291 Low Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 5BA
0113 258 2395
Margaret Holme Notice
HOLME Margaret
(Née Lockwood) December 7th, peacefully at
Ghyll Royd Nursing Home,
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ian and a loving mother and nannie.
Service and Cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 23rd December
at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society and Horsforth Live at Home Scheme, a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 19, 2019
