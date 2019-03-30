|
Hartley Margaret On 25th March in hospital,
aged 92 years. The dearly loved wife of the late Jack and a much loved mother, grandmother and
great grandmother. The funeral service will take place at St. Chads Church, Far Headingley on Monday
15th April at 11:00am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The British Heart Foundation may be given at the service
Enquiries to G. E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby, Tel. 01937 588888
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 30, 2019
