Thomasons Funeral Service
137 Easterly Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS8 2RY
0113 2482899
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:15
Cottingley Crematorium Chapel
Margaret Harrison Notice
Harrison Margaret Elaine On Saturday 2nd February 2019, passed away peacefully
in St James's Hospital,
aged 64 years.
The beloved wife of
the late Michael Harrison, much loved mum of Danny Harrison,
and also a sister and aunty.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Cottingley Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 6th March at 10:20am, all are welcome to attend who were a part of her life.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in
memory of Margaret for
Breast Cancer Research for which a collection plate will be made available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood,
Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
