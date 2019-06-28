Home

FOWLER Margaret Mary Peacefully in hospital on
17th June 2019, aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of the
late Bert Fowler and a loving mum, grandma, great grandma
and great great grandma.
Funeral will be held on
Thursday 4th July at
Christ The Saviour Church, Swinnow commencing at 12.30 prior to committal service
Rawdon Crematorium commencing at 1.40.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to Marie Curie.
A collection box will be made available at the service.
Black need not be worn.
Any enquiries please contact
Jayne E Verity Funeral Director
on Pudsey 0113 257 8799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 28, 2019
