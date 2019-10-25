|
|
|
FISHER Margaret Mary
(Peggy) Of Your Charity, please pray for the
Repose of the Soul of Peggy, R.I.P,
who passed away peacefully
in St James' Hospital on
Thursday 17th October 2019,
aged 90 years.
The Beloved wife of the late Jack.
Peggy will be received into
St Augustine's RC Church, Harehills Road on
Wednesday 13th November at 6.00pm, where Requiem Mass
will be celebrated on
Thursday 14th November at 11.00am, prior to cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium
at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Peggy to St Gemma's Hospice, for which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019