Bilton Margaret
(née Hansgate) 24th July, peacefully in
Wheatfields Hospice,
aged 72 years.
Much loved wife of John, a dear mum of Richard, David and Tracey.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 12th August at Cottingley Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu to
Wheatfields Hospice,
a box will be available at the crematorium for this purpose.
Any enquiries to
Mahony & Ward Funeral Service Tel 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 2, 2019
