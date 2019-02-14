|
|
|
Bastow Margaret Passed away peacefully on February 3rd, aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of Denis, dearly loved mum to Sharon, Zena, Diane and the late Janine, loving sister of Irene, a mother in law, treasured grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday
February 26th at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations would be appreciated for Cystic Fibrosis.
Enquiries to W Kaye & Son,
Tel: 0113 2705553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More