W Kaye & Son
163 Beeston Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS11 6AW
0113 270 5553
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Margaret Bastow
Bastow Margaret Passed away peacefully on February 3rd, aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of Denis, dearly loved mum to Sharon, Zena, Diane and the late Janine, loving sister of Irene, a mother in law, treasured grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday
February 26th at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations would be appreciated for Cystic Fibrosis.
Enquiries to W Kaye & Son,
Tel: 0113 2705553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
