ATKINSON Margaret
(nee Campbell) Passed peacefully at St James's Hospital, 22nd August 2019,
aged 78 years.
Much loved wife of Trevor and beloved mother of Scott and Glenn. Margaret will be
sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds on Wednesday
4th September at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only by request but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of Martin House Children's Hospice, for which a plate will be made available
at the chapel.
Family have requested that no black be worn at the funeral,
as per Margaret's wishes.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services. Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 29, 2019