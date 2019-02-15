|
|
|
HENNIGS Marga (Former Employee
and Friend of
Burtons Tailoring -
Hudson Road, Leeds 9).
Passed away on January 29th
in hospital, aged 93 years,
late of Leeds 8.
Marga will be sadly missed by her family in Germany and close friends in Leeds.
The Funeral Service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday February 22nd at 1.00pm.
May She Rest In Peace
And Rise In Glory.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Oakwood,
Tel: 0113 2499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More