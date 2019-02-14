Home

Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30
Rawdon Crematorium
Malcolm Kitchen Notice
KITCHEN Malcolm Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on 31st January 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving husband of 60 years to Brenda, a much loved dad of Jay, Melanie, Jan and the late Malcolm, a respected father-in-law, treasured grandad and
great grandad.
A real character,
he will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday 22nd February at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu can be given to Dementia UK, for which a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates, Tel 0113 232 6900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
