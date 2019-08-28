|
|
|
Holtby Malcolm On August 18th, peacefully at home in Woodlesford, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Ann,
much loved dad of Julie, Karen, Ian and Amanda, loved father in law of Chris, Robbie, Lisa and Keith also much loved grandad of Michael, Dean, Lewis, Reece, Aimee and Sam and a loved great grandad of Esmae, Seth, George and Evie.
Funeral service will take place on Friday September 6th at
Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell at 2.30 p.m. followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox and Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds Tel 0113 282 2264
Huge thanks to Joan, Angelique and the staff at South Leeds Palliative Care Team.
Also Coronary Care Unit at Pinderfields Hospital.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2019