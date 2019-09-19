|
|
|
Illingworth Madge September 14th,
peacefully at home,
aged 91 years.
Much loved twin sister
of Sheila and sister of Ethel
and will be sadly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
Madge will be received into
St Theresa's R.C. Church,
Crossgates, Leeds 15 on Tuesday
September 24th at 5.30 pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
on Wednesday September 25th
at 12.30 pm followed by interment
at Killingbeck Cemetery,
York Road, Leeds 14.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
St Gemma's Hospice and
a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates, Leeds 15.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019