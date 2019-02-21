Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robson & Ellis Funeral Service (Bramley, Leeds)
Old Ebenezer Chapel
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS13 4BL
0113 257 0542
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Routh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Routh

Notice Condolences

Lucy Routh Notice
ROUTH LUCY Aged 90, passed away peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice on February 14th.
She was the love of Eric's life
and loving mum to Stephen and Michael. A loving grandmum
and great grandmum and will
be missed by so many
friends and family.
Funeral at 3.40pm on
Monday 25th February at
Rawdon Crematorium.
No flowers by request.
Donations in lieu to St Gemma's Hospice. A plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to
Robson & Ellis, Bramley.
Tel 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.