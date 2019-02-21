|
|
|
ROUTH LUCY Aged 90, passed away peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice on February 14th.
She was the love of Eric's life
and loving mum to Stephen and Michael. A loving grandmum
and great grandmum and will
be missed by so many
friends and family.
Funeral at 3.40pm on
Monday 25th February at
Rawdon Crematorium.
No flowers by request.
Donations in lieu to St Gemma's Hospice. A plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to
Robson & Ellis, Bramley.
Tel 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
