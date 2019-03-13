Home

Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Linda Fleming Notice
Fleming Linda
Née Thompson Passed away suddenly
on 2nd March 2019,
aged 68 years.
Loving wife of 48 years to John, much loved sister-in-law, cousin and a dear friend to many.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday
20th March at 1 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Take Heart for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Hughes
Funeral Services, Crossgates,
tel. 0113 232 6900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2019
