|
|
|
Fleming Linda
Née Thompson Passed away suddenly
on 2nd March 2019,
aged 68 years.
Loving wife of 48 years to John, much loved sister-in-law, cousin and a dear friend to many.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday
20th March at 1 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Take Heart for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Hughes
Funeral Services, Crossgates,
tel. 0113 232 6900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2019
