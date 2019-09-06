|
|
|
Tate Lily (Peggy) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving
family on Monday 26th August,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Brian, cherished mum to Michelle, Diane, Catherine, Martin, Maria, Paula and Andrea,
a devoted grandma,
great grandma and
great great grandma.
Funeral service to take place at Catholic Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, Leeds LS16 5BF on Friday 20th September at 11:00am, followed by private interment.
All enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Headingley
Tel: 0113 224 2443
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019