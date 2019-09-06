Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00
Catholic Church of the Assumption of Our Lady
Leeds
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lily Tate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily Tate

Notice Condolences

Lily Tate Notice
Tate Lily (Peggy) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving
family on Monday 26th August,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Brian, cherished mum to Michelle, Diane, Catherine, Martin, Maria, Paula and Andrea,
a devoted grandma,
great grandma and
great great grandma.
Funeral service to take place at Catholic Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, Leeds LS16 5BF on Friday 20th September at 11:00am, followed by private interment.
All enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Headingley
Tel: 0113 224 2443
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.