Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
12:15
Rawdon Crematorium
Lilian Townend


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Lilian Townend Notice
TOWNEND Lilian 30/07/41 - 15/08/19
Died peacefully in her sleep
after a long illness.
Loving wife of Roy,
mother to Stephen and Alysia, sister to Thelma, grandma to Holly and Jack, great grandma to Mason, Kailen, Riley and Leighton.
Funeral service to be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday 2nd September at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to benefit Parkinson's UK.
A collection box will be available at the service.
Special thanks to Corinthian House for their loving care and attention.
~~~
To all of you I left behind,
Be happy, smile, be strong,
I'm in a warm and peacefully place,
I can watch over you all day long.
God took me up to comfort me,
To take away my pain,
It's not goodbye, it's just until,
that day we meet again.
Enquiries to
J. Tate Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 263 8971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019
