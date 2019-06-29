Home

LILIAN ELIZABETH
LORD MBE
(Penny) Peacefully at home, on
23rd June 2019 in her 102nd year, surrounded by her family
and friends.
Dearly loved wife of the late Oliver, much treasured aunt of Janet, will be sadly missed by Lizzie, Angie, Bissie, Trish and her many friends.
Funeral Service and Cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be given
in lieu for Help for Heroes
and The Salvation Army.
Enquiries to
John P Tempest,
Chapel Allerton.
Tel 239 2700
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 29, 2019
