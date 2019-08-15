Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
09:30
Pontefract Crematorium
MOORE Leslie
'Les' Peacefully on Thursday 8th August aged 93 years.
A beloved husband to the late Nancy, beloved stepdad to David, Andrew and Paul, father-in-law to Pam, Denise and Jane, a loved grandad and great grandad.
With a special thanks to all the staff at Homelea House, Rothwell.
The funeral service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 22nd August at 9.40am. Donations in lieu will be for Homelea House for which purpose a box
will be provided at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 15, 2019
