|
|
|
Dibb Leslie 22nd June 2019 aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of Maureen, much loved dad of Jane and Chris and a loving grandad of
Abigail and Lewis.
Funeral service and committal will be held on Thursday 4th July, Rawdon Crematorium commencing at 11.00am.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired for
The British Lung Foundation and
The Boxer Dog Rescue
Northern England.
A donation box will be available at the service for this purpose.
Any enquiries to
Jayne E Verity Funeral Director
Tel: Pudsey 0113 2578799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 1, 2019