|
|
|
CHURCH Leslie William
(Les) Passed away in hospital on
7th October 2019, aged 61 years, with his loving family by his side, after a short illness bravely borne.
A much loved son, brother, uncle and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday
17th October at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu can
be given to Macmillan Cancer Support and Take Heart,
for which purpose a plate
will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Rd. Leeds 9
Tel 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 14, 2019