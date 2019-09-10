|
MATEJCZUK Lesley Gail Passed away peacefully
after a long illness on the
2nd September 2019,
aged 59 years.
A loving wife of Myron and
a treasured daughter to Maureen.
A dearly missed sister and auntie.
The funeral service will take place
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium
on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at 9.40 am. Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan.
Enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Morley, Tel; 0113 2522503.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2019