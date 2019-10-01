Home

STEVENS Leonard Llewellyn Passed away peacefully on 23rd September 2019, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Shirley, cherished father to Julie, Hazel, Michelle and Heather, wonderful father-in-law and loving grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at Trinity Church, Rawdon on Thursday 10th October at 10.30am, followed by a cremation, for immediate family only, at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Please accept this invitation to join Len's family for funeral refreshments after the service at The Stansfield Arms, Apperley Lane, BD10 0NP.
No flowers please, but donations would be appreciated to
British Lung Foundation.
Enquiries to Full Circle Funerals
Tel: 01943 262626.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 1, 2019
