|
|
|
CHAMBERS Lawrence Peacefully in hospital on September 24th 2019, aged 77 years and of Garforth, Leeds.
Dearly beloved Husband of Margaret, dearly loved Father
of Christopher and Matthew,
much loved by Natallie
and Grandson Jacob,
dear brother-in-law
to Ann, Paul and family.
Lawrence will be received into
St. Benedict's Catholic Church,
Garforth on Tuesday October
22nd, 2019 at 6pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
on Wednesday October 23rd
at 10am prior to cremation
at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16 at 11.40am.
Flowers or, if desired, donations
for Parkinson's UK would be
appreciated and for which purpose a plate
will be appreciated.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2019