|
|
|
Backhouse Lawrence November 6th, peacefully in hospital, of Otley and formerly
of Morley, aged 90 years.
Loving husband of Jean,
father of Corinne, Trevor and Elizabeth also father in law, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will be held
at Gildersome Baptist Church
at 12.00 noon on
Thursday November 26th
prior to private interment.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to The Leprosy Mission for which charity a collection box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel (0113) 2532087 or visit
www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 19, 2019