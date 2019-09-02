|
|
|
Ward Larry On August 25th, peacefully at
home in Rothwell, aged 68 years.
Dearly loved husband of Janice, much loved dad of Angela and the late Christopher, also a dear
father-in-law of Michael and
loved grandad of Lois and Lily.
Funeral service will take place
on Thursday September 12th at
Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell at 12.00 noon followed by burial
in Rothwell Haigh Cemetery.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired for
St. Gemma's Hospice, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox and Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds Tel 0113 282 2264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 2, 2019