|
|
|
SMITH Lanny Passed away on 8th August 2019,
aged 78 years. Beloved husband
of Carol, much loved dad of Mark,
Sheldon, Ian and Samantha and
loving grandad of Arron, Briony,
Jana, Olivia and Jenson.
Service and cremation will take
place at Lawnswood Crematorium
on Thursday 22nd August at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please by
request but if so desired, donations
in memory of Lanny will be given to
St Gemma's Hospice and Cancer
Research for which purpose
a donation box will be available
at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 15, 2019