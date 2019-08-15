Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
13:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lanny Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lanny Smith

Notice Condolences

Lanny Smith Notice
SMITH Lanny Passed away on 8th August 2019,
aged 78 years. Beloved husband
of Carol, much loved dad of Mark,
Sheldon, Ian and Samantha and
loving grandad of Arron, Briony,
Jana, Olivia and Jenson.
Service and cremation will take
place at Lawnswood Crematorium
on Thursday 22nd August at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please by
request but if so desired, donations
in memory of Lanny will be given to
St Gemma's Hospice and Cancer
Research for which purpose
a donation box will be available
at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.