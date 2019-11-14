|
Steele Kevin Francis Sadly passed away, Thursday 7th November 2019, aged 84 years,
at St Gemma's Hospice, peacefully after a long illness bravely borne.
Treasured Son of the late Susannah, dearly loved Husband
of the late Margaret, much loved
and cherished Dad to Catherine, Martin, Gail, Karen, Anne Marie, Michelle and Melanie, devoted Grandad, Great Grandad
and Father in Law.
Kevin will be deeply missed by all, Amor Numquam Moritur Dad.
A service to celebrate Kevin's life will take place at Cottingley Crematorium on Thursday
21st November at 2.20pm.
All enquiries please contact
Morley Funeralcare,
0113 2522 503.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 14, 2019