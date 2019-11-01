|
|
|
Ramsden Kevin Died 19th October, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, dear dad, grandad
and great-grandad.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Killingbeck Cemetery Chapel on Friday 8th November at 12 noon, prior to burial.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in lieu can be given to Martin House,
for which purpose a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9, Tel. 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 1, 2019