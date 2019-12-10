Home

DRISCOLL KEVIN (Formerly of Skelton Grange Power Station, Leeds)
December 5th,
peacefully in St James' Hospital, Leeds, aged 77 years,
surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Gaynor
and a dearly loved father,
father-in-law and grandad.
Service and committal will take place at St Mary's Church,
Selby Road, Whitkirk, Leeds 15 on Wednesday December 18th
at 11.30 am
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please
but if desired, donations for the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK
and a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates, Leeds 15. Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019
