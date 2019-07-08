Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
18:00
St Gregory's Church
Swarcliffe
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30
St Gregory's Church, Swarcliffe
Kevin Adcock Notice
Adcock Kevin Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul for Kevin RIP
Who passed away peacefully at home with his loving family
at his side.

Loving husband of 61 years to Kathleen, a much loved dad
and grandad.

Kevin will be received into
St Gregory's Church, Swarcliffe
on the evening of
Friday July 12th at 6.00pm
where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 13th at 10.30am prior to interment at Killingback Cemetery.

Flowers welcome but, if desired, donations in lieu can be given to Candlelighters, for which a plate will be provided at Church.

Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates
Tel 0113 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 8, 2019
