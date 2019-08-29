|
WHITAKER Kenneth Passed away after a short illness at Wheatfield's Hospice on the
24th August, aged 79 years.
Ken, a dearly loved Husband to Beryl, Dad, Step Dad.
Dear Brother to Brian.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wheatfields Hospice, a box will be available
at the service.
Inquiries to A Waite & Son Funeral Service, Hall Lane, Armley, Leeds 12 -tel 0113 2310432 www.awaite.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 29, 2019