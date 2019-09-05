|
|
|
SPENCE Kenneth Peacefully in St. James's Hospital
on August 18th, 2019 and of
East End Park, Leeds 9.
Dearly beloved husband of Iris, loving father of Lynn and Kevin, dear father in law of Andrew, treasured Grandad of Rachael and Natalie and great grandad
of Riley, Ellen and Elsa.
Service will take place at the Hughes Funeral Services
(Service Chapel),
180 York Road, Leeds 9, on
Thursday September 12th, 2019
at 11am followed by
private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations for Cancer Research UK would be appreciated and for which purpose a plate
will be provided.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019