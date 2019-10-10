Home

Kenneth Platts

Kenneth Platts Notice
PLATTS KENNETH
"KEN" Passed away peacefully
in Aireview Care Home
on Thursday, 3rd October, 2019
aged 89 years.

Dearly loved Husband of Joan,
Much loved Father of Ann,
David, Mark and Della.
Grandad of Aidan, Elliot, Millie, Charlie and Freddie and Dearly
loved brother of Ron and Nina.
Cremation at Lawnswood
on Friday 18th October, 2019
at 2.20 pm. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to Dementia UK

Gone from our lives,
But not from our hearts.

All enquiries please contact:
GH Dovener & Son Funeral Services
267 Otley Road
Leeds LS16 5LN,
Tel: 0113 224 9788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 10, 2019
