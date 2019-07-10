Home

HOBSON Kenneth 25/06/19
Peacefully, aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved partner of Pauline, dear brother of Donald and brother-in-law of Yvonne.
Service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Stroke Association, for which a plate will be available at the service. Friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service.
Tel: 0113 2503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 10, 2019
