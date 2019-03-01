Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:30
St Oswalds Parish Church
Guiseley
Kenneth Brewer Notice
Brewer Kenneth Herbert Suddenly on 16th February,
aged 92 years.

Loving husband of the
late Marjorie,
will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Oswalds Parish Church, Guiseley on Wednesday 13th March at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Ken may be made to the Take Heart Appeal and Flower Fund Homes,
a box for which will be available
at the service.
Any enquiries to
Denison's Funeral Service,
Guiseley,
Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
