BARRACLOUGH KENNETH On February 14th,
peacefully, aged 82 years,
former employee of Andrews and Sons, Meanwood Road.
Dearly beloved husband of the
late Jill and much loved dad
Deborah and Tracey.
Also a dear brother of Mary,
loving grandad and great grandad, who will be sadly missed.
Special thanks to all the staff at Owlett Hall Nursing Home for their kind care and attention.
Funeral service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday March 15th at 1:40 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be given for Martin House Childrens Hospice, a plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Robson & Ellis, Bramley, Tel 2570542.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
