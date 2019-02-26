Home

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
13:00
Rawdon Crematorium
Kenneth Astley

Kenneth Astley Notice
ASTLEY Kenneth On 16th February 2019 passed away peacefully at
Leeds General Infirmary
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved Husband, Dad,
Father-in-Law, Grandad,
Brother-in-Law and Uncle.
A short service will take place at 1:00 pm on Monday 11th March at Rawdon Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be greatly appreciated for
British Heart Foundation - a plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to Affordable Funerals 0113 267 4577.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
