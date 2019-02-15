Home

Good's Funeral Service
82 Bradford Rd.
Otley, West Yorkshire LS21 3LE
01943 462646
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
13:30
Rawdon Crematorium
Keith Seddon Notice
Seddon Keith Died peacefully in
Harrogate District Hospital,
aged 87 years, formerly of Drighlington.

Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loving father of Andrew and Kay, devoted grandad, dear brother of Jean and friend to many.

Will be sadly missed.

Funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday 22nd February at 1.40pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made to the
British Heart Foundation, a box
will be available at the service.

Any enquiries to
Good's Funeral Service, Otley.
Tel: 01943 462646
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
