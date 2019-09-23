Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robson & Ellis Funeral Service (Bramley, Leeds)
Old Ebenezer Chapel
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS13 4BL
0113 257 0542
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:15
St Bartholomew's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Kelly

Notice Condolences

Keith Kelly Notice
KEITH BRIAN
KELLY On 24th August, suddenly in Benidorm, aged 65 years.
Beloved husband of the late Diane,
loving dad of Michelle, Louise, Adam and Becky, idolised grandad and the joker to them all.
Funeral service will take place
on Monday 30th September at
St Bartholomew's Church at 12.15pm, followed by burial at Armley Hill Top Cemetery.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
may be given at the service.
Enquiries to Robson & Ellis, Bramley Tel: 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.