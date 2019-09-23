|
KEITH BRIAN
KELLY On 24th August, suddenly in Benidorm, aged 65 years.
Beloved husband of the late Diane,
loving dad of Michelle, Louise, Adam and Becky, idolised grandad and the joker to them all.
Funeral service will take place
on Monday 30th September at
St Bartholomew's Church at 12.15pm, followed by burial at Armley Hill Top Cemetery.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
may be given at the service.
Enquiries to Robson & Ellis, Bramley Tel: 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 23, 2019