|
|
|
Hill Keith Passed away peacefully at home on 18th August after a long illness,
aged 69.
Beloved husband of Pat, father to Ian and Angeline, father in law to Lisa, grandad and great grandad.
The service to celebrate the life of Keith will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August
at 12.20pm.
All attendees are invited after the service to the Gaping Goose,
Selby Road, Garforth.
Immediate family flowers only please. Donations will be gratefully received on behalf of St James' Hospital Respiratory Ward 29 where Keith was cared for.
All enquiries to
Love and Stevens Funeral Directors Tel: 0113 345 3380
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 24, 2019