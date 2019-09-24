|
|
|
Hatfield Keith On Sunday September 15th 2019, passed away at home peacefully, after a long illness with MND, much loved partner to Val, treasured son to Kath and late Jack Hatfield, loving dad, grandad, brother, brother in law, uncle, great uncle, nephew and cousin.
To a wonderful son,
your dad will be waiting for you
with your football boots.
Simply the best.
Love Mum.
x x
Funeral will be held at
Rawdon Crematoirum, on September 27th at 11:40am, afterwards at the Main Line Club.
Any enquiries
Robson and Ellis
Tel - 0113 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2019