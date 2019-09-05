Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00
Rawdon Crematorium
Leeds
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Furness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Furness

Notice Condolences

Keith Furness Notice
FURNESS Keith Passed away on
26th August 2019, aged 69 years.
Loving Husband to Marilyn,
adored Father to Corinne, Lucy, Robert and Thomas.
Dear Brother of Leslie and Tina, much loved Brother in law
and Uncle.
Keith will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation,
will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium,
Leeds on Monday 9th September 2019, at 11.00am.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Service
Crossgates, Leeds
0113 2326 900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.