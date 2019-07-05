Home

BURKINSHAW Keith On 25th June 2019, in hospital, of West Ardsley, aged 75 years, Keith, beloved son of the late Mr Cecil and Mrs Ethel Burkinshaw, loving brother of Margaret and Valerie,
a dear brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 11th July 2019 at 11am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors, for the benefit of
The Marie Curie Nurses Fund.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 5, 2019
